SONA 2024: How Akufo-Addo hinted Bawumia would win 2024 election

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo while presenting the 2024 State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, gave a subtle hint on who he thinks would win the 2024 elections.

Touching on the upcoming 2024 general elections as he was about to wrap up his address, Akufo-Addo said that his next address in the house would be after the person who would take over from him as president has been elected.



“I have one more scheduled date with the house when I would be here to give an account of my time in office.



“By that time, my successor would have been elected, and we would be getting ready for the swearing-in ceremony,” he said.



He then proceeded to assure that the 2024 election would be peaceful; saying, “The elections will be held peacefully” as he was looking in the direction of the plenary.



When it came to who he thought would win the election, Akufo-Addo paused, turned his head leftwards facing the direction of his vice president and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and said, “the candidate with credibility to take us to a higher level will win".

He turned back to face the plenary; adding, "Let me wish all of us well in the elections on 7th December.”



