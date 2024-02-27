SONA 2024: I will ensure a free and fair election on December 7 - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo assures free and fair election on December 7

As the country gears up for the December 7, 2024, general elections, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has pledged to ensure that the upcoming polls will be credible, transparent, and peaceful.

According to him, he will do everything in his power as president to protect the reputation of Ghana when it comes to democracy.



He said this when he was delivering his eighth State of the Nation Address (SONA) in parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.



He noted that as president, he would assist the Electoral Commission (EC) in conducting a free and fair election that would reflect the choice of the majority of Ghanaians.



“The government, on its part, will do what is expected of it to make sure that the reputation of Ghana is not damaged, and the free will of the people is manifested at the end of the electoral process; and I want to reassure the people of Ghana that I will do everything in my power to help ensure the conduct of transparent, free and fair elections on 7th December,” he stated.



To ensure heightened security during the process, President Akufo-Addo expressed his confidence in the security services to maintain law and order and to prevent any attempts to disrupt the electoral process.

“I have confidence in the security services to ensure that those who might want to cause havoc or any kind of mischief to disrupt the electoral process will have no room to operate,” he noted.



He further urged the EC to work with the political parties to iron out any problems that might arise and to stick to the agreed date of December 7 for the polls.



He said that he was happy that the EC, after engaging the political parties in the country, had reversed the plans to change the date for the election from December 7, which caused some controversies and confusion among the stakeholders.



“In discharging their responsibility, I urge the Electoral Commission to work with the political parties to iron out whatever problems there might be, and I am happy that the Electoral Commission, after engaging the parties, has shelved plans to change the 7th December date. Politics, after all, has been described as the art of the possible, and, if that is what we are engaged in, it should not be beyond us to resolve the problems that come up, and concentrate on working to build a happy and prosperous country we want,” he added.



