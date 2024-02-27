News

News
SONA 2024: Kumasi Airport to be completed in May

Tue, 27 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Akufo-Addo has announced that the redevelopment of Kumasi International Airport is set to be completed and fully operationalized by May this year.

The President was speaking during the State of the Nations Address in Parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

He said the airport, which stands at a 98% completion rate, once operational will serve as a vital hub for regional connectivity, tourism, and trade in the Ashanti Region and beyond.

He said the government's priority to complete the airport reflects its determination to position the country as a leader in aviation excellence on the African continent.

