SONA 2024: Nothing about elections should generate violence – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on February 27 delivered the State of the Nation Address (SONA) to Parliament.

In his address, the President touched on numerous national-interest topics, including the Electoral Commission’s role in the 2024 general election.



President Akufo-Addo outlined some major tasks the Electoral Commission is expected to focus on to ensure free and fair elections in December 2024.



He said a lot falls on the EC to put in place mechanisms that will ensure that Ghana has credible elections.



“The government is doing its part to make the work of the Electoral Commission go smoothly. A lot of responsibility lies with the political parties as well, and I hope the parties also recognise that their credibility is also on the line. Especially with some people wanting to undermine the multi-party democratic system of government,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said.



He urged all political parties heading into the general election in December 2024 to demonstrate competitiveness, honorability, character, and experience.

He said the loser should congratulate the winner at the end of the election and this he noted, will bring peace and enhance Ghana’s democracy.



“There is nothing inherently dirty or corrupt about politics, and nothing about elections should generate violence.



"We who are in politics and we who are members of political parties owe it to ourselves, the institution we claim to belong to, and above all, we owe it to Ghana and the people of Ghana to make politics and elections the serious and joyful phenomenon they should be,” President Akufo-Addo said.



The President also urged the Electoral Commission to work with the various political parties in discharging their responsibilities in order to carve out any problems heading into the general election.