SONA 2024: Office of the Attorney-General saved Ghana GH¢10 trillion - Akufo-Addo

Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has lauded the Attorney-General and the Judicial Service for their remarkable achievements in saving and modernising the legal system of the country.

According to him, the Attorney-General continued, in an effective manner, the tradition under his administration where every civil litigation against the state was contested, helping it avoid the numerous judgment debts that used to be given against the state.



He said that as a result, the Office of the Attorney-General has saved the country over ten trillion Ghana cedis (GH¢10 trillion).



“The Attorney-General has continued, in a very effective manner, the tradition under this administration of contesting every civil litigation against the state, and has avoided the numerous judgment debts that used to be given against the state. The Office, as a result, has saved the country over ten trillion Ghana cedis (GH¢10 trillion),” he stated.



The president also praised the Judicial Service for undertaking a digitalisation initiative to modernise legal operations and foster greater access to justice.



“The Judicial Service has undertaken a digitalisation initiative to modernise legal operations and foster greater access to justice. A virtual court system was introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the continuity of business. The virtual court system was rolled out to seventeen (17) courts, and then, subsequently, to nineteen (19) High Courts for the smooth hearing of court cases.



“By the end of December 2023, one hundred and sixty (160) courts had been equipped with devices for the real-time transcription of cases, in addition to fifty-one (51) courts piloting the paperless court system in Accra. The integration of real-time transcription devices in one hundred and sixty (160) courts has revolutionised the way in which court proceedings are recorded and 9 documented. The service is rolling out a comprehensive digitalisation of the court system,” he added.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said these in his State of the Nation Address (SONA) delivered to parliament on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.



