SONA 2024: Watch Matthew Opoku Prempeh in a hearty chat with Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, Mahama

NAPO exchanging pleasantries with former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

The Minister of Energy, Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), has been spotted in a hearty conversation with former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings and flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama.

The three political figures, who belong to different political parties, exchanged pleasantries and smiles in Parliament as they waited for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to present the 2024 State of the Nations Address (SONA) on February 27, 2024.



In a video shared on X by Joy News, NAPO first paid homage to the former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, who was sitting by former Speaker of Parliament Prof. Mike Oquaye. After a conversation filled with laughter and smiling with her, NAPO then paid homage to the NDC flagbearer, John Mahama.



The SONA by President Akufo-Addo is in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, which states that the president shall deliver a message on the State of the Nation to Parliament at the start of each session and before the dissolution of Parliament.



