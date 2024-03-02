SONA: Akufo-Addo’s silence on corruption an ‘oversight’ from speech writers – Kpemka

Former Deputy Attorney-General, Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, has attributed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's failure to highlight his administration's successes in the fight against corruption in his recent State of the Nation Address to the oversight of speech writers.
According to Mr. Kpemka, who is also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Tempane in the Upper East Region, the Akufo-Addo administration has made significant strides in combating corruption, such as passing the Right to Information (RTI) Act, establishing the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), and prosecuting NPP officials for alleged corruption, among other efforts.
He stated, "I am saying that if it [the fight against corruption] was not found in clear expression that may have been an oversight on the part of speech writers. But so much is being done about it. I am saying that the fight against corruption cannot be won overnight," during an appearance on Joy FM’s Newsfile program on Saturday, March 2, 2024.
President Akufo-Addo's recent State of the Nation Address in Parliament omitted any mention of corruption, sparking inquiries as to why such a critical topic was excluded.
