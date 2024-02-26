SONA: Akufo-Addo should be bold enough to apologize to us - Franklin Cudjoe

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

As President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo prepares to deliver his State of the Nation address to parliament, Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa, has urged him not to offer excuses, but rather extend an apology to Ghanaians.

He said this has become necessary because of what he perceives as mismanagement of the economy and the resultant hardships faced by citizens.



Scheduled for Tuesday, February 27, 2024, as mandated by Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, the State of the Nation address serves as an opportunity for the president to update the nation on various sectors, including security, governance, education, health, infrastructure, and anti-corruption efforts.



In an interview, Franklin Cudjoe emphasized the importance of President Akufo-Addo being forthright in his address.



"His last State of the Nation address is expected to be full of flowery praises, which is anticipated, but he should be bold enough to apologize to us. He is the one who should extend the apology rather than Bawumia, so that people will at least understand them," adomonline.com quoted Franklin Cudjoe as having said.

Furthermore, Franklin Cudjoe expressed his expectations for the outgoing president's address, stating that he hopes the president would acknowledge the completion of his term, and his hope for a smooth transition to the next administration without offering excuses.



“As he [Akufo-Addo] is leaving office, he should acknowledge that he has completed his term and express hope that the next person will do their best without offering excuses. I don’t want to hear any excuses,” he added.



