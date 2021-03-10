SONA: Akufo-Addo was just throwing jabs – Ato Forson reacts

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, MP, Ajumako/Enyan/Essiam

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson (NDC- Ajumako/Enyan/Essiam MP) says President Akufo-Addo used the State of the Nation Address he delivered on Tuesday afternoon to throw jabs at the NDC Minority in Parliament.

According to him, the president who had earlier stated that this was the time for the country to work together, failed to use his speech to ensure that unity but rather deepened the divisions in the country.



Speaking to Joy News on Tuesday in a report monitored by GhanaWeb, Dr Forson responded to comments on the recent election petition in the president’s address thus:



“The president started saying we should work together but in the middle, he started throwing jabs at the opposition; I mean the very statement that he made that [the] Supreme Court did give him a unanimous decision is [a] fact but was it really necessary for him to have said that not the 2013 5:4 decision. Was it necessary?”

Dr Forson added that the jabs the president threw at the minority during his State of the Nation’s Address will call for other members of the minority or the opposition party to react in equal measure.



“When he made a point that there are some few hospitals that are around and someone from the backbench said that where are they and he [Akufo-Addo] said open your eyes; I don’t think those things are necessary.



“I think it is important for the president to have been focused to deliver the state of the nation’s address. Above all, what he delivered for me is not the state of the nation but a repetition of their manifesto promises,” Dr Forson stressed.