SONA: Food is in abundance in Ghana – Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that there is an abundance of food in the country as a result of the Planting for food and jobs programme initiated by his government.

Delivering the last State of the Nation Address for his first tenure in Parliament today, the President said the Planting for Food and Jobs program has vindicated his government.



“Thanks to the Planting for food and jobs programme food is in abundance in our country,” the President told Parliament.



Planting for Food and Jobs was a flagship agricultural Campaign of the Government, with five (5) implementation modules.



The first module PFJ (Crops) aims to promote food security and immediate availability of selected food crops on the market and also provide jobs.



This module was officially launched by President Akufo-Addo at Goaso on April 19, 2017, in the then Brong Ahafo Region.



The five Modules are:

Food Crops (PFJ)



•Planting for Export and Rural Development (PERD)



•Greenhouse Technology Villages (3 Villages)



•Rearing for Food and Jobs ( RFJ)



•Agricultural Mechanization Services (AMSECs)