SONA debate: I felt a great sense of pride listening to Akufo-Addo - Abena Osei-Asare

Deputy Minister of Finance, Abena Osei-Asare

Deputy Minister of Finance, Abena Osei-Asare, has lauded President Akufo-Addo's message during the State of the Nation Address on February 27.

Speaking during the commencement of the debate in Parliament, Abena Osei-Asare expressed a profound sense of pride in the president's speech, highlighting Ghana's resilience amidst global challenges.



"As I listened to the president, I felt a great sense of pride. Mr. Speaker, his address showed that despite challenges on the world stage, Ghana continues to demonstrate resilience and progress with hope," she remarked.



She emphasized the government's efforts to address economic issues by reducing borrowing and cutting down expenditure.



"We have cut down on borrowing to address economic issues. Additionally, we have seen the house assisting us in cutting expenditure and ensuring compliance with the allocated budget. Administrative measures, including the digitization championed by the vice president, have yielded positive results, with the Ghana Revenue Authority meeting its targets," she added.

President Akufo-Addo's appearance before Parliament on February 27, 2024, as mandated by Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, provided updates on various sectors including security, governance, education, health, infrastructure, and anti-corruption efforts.



NAY/OGB



