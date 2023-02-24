SONA postponed to March 8

Ghana's parliament

The State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament has been postponed to March 8.

The president was scheduled to appear on February 28 but has been rescheduled.



The address will be made pursuant to Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution.



President Akufo-Addo will be expected to present his plans for the next two years of his administration.

This includes government programs and what strategies the government intends to implement, how to achieve them, and how to rally the people of Ghana towards accelerated national development and progress, among others.



This was revealed by the Majority Leader when he presented the business statement for the third week ending March 3.



YNA/BOG