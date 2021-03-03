SONA to be delivered on March 9, budget March 12

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, deliver a Message on the State of the Nation to Parliament and the nation, Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Bagbin has announced.

And the financial statement and budget of the Government of Ghana for the year 202 would be read on Friday, March 12, 2021.



The message on the State of the Nation is in accordance with article 67 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.



Speaker Bagbin made the announcements on Tuesday, in Accra, as he welcomed Members and Staff of Parliament to the House after a three-week shut down over an outbreak of coronavirus among Members and Staff of the House.

During the closedown, Members of the Appointments Committee, worked from the House to consider nominations, the Speaker asked the Committee to work expeditiously on the report



Speaker Bagbin urged the plenary of the House to work expeditiously on the report of the Appointments Committee on the report on the vetting of the nominees.