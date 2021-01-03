SOS Village receives support

The SOS Village in Tema has received soft drinks, cooking oil and 15 bags of rice from TT Brothers Company, a beverage distributor, as part of efforts to make the children feel part of the Christmas and New Year festivities.

The SOS Village has for the past 17 years received support from the company during the Easter and New Year celebrations.



Mr Isaac Tetteh, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said there was the need to show love and compassion to the needy and vulnerable in society, especially at a time the world was remembering the birth of the Saviour and ushering in the New Year.



He said the well-to-do in society should use part of their wealth to support the poor and contribute to their welfare to enable them to feel comfortable.

The devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, he said, behoved on all to support the growth and the upkeep of the needy.



Madam Eva Paddi, the Mother Representative of the SOS Village, who received the items, commended the company for the kind gesture and called on other benevolent organisations to go to their aid.