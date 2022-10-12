SP Galamsey Investigations: Agyebeng ‘fooling’ Ghanaians, nothing will happen – Yammin

Former Deputy Minister for the Ashanti region, Joseph Yammin

Former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister and National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Organiser hopeful Joseph Yammin has rubbished the statement of intent by the Office of the Special Prosecutor to investigate persons allegedly involved in the anti-galamsey fight.

The OSP has indicated it is investigating persons involved in galamsey in the country and suspected corruption and corruption-related offences concerning illegal mining.



In a statement issued by the OSP on Monday, October 10, 2022, it said the investigation targets some officials of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and the Forestry Commission.



It also targets the activities and expenditure of the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), especially in respect of the seizure and management of excavators, machinery, road vehicles, and gold nuggets.



It is in this regard that the former Minister under erstwhile John Dramani Mahama's administration has cast doubts about the OSP's intended action even before the process takes its full course.



He was speaking on the Ultimate 106.9 FM morning show

"Let me tell you point blank; the OSP won't do anything. What is he talking about? Is he not the same person who was a lawyer for Anas and was in court with Bissue over [the] same galamsey issues?"



"What evidence was he going to use in court that he cannot use to prosecute him now? He has all he needs, so why do another investigation to waste our time".



"Mr. Kissi Agyebeng wants to fool Ghanaians, but me di33, I am not part, he can't fool me."



"They know those who are into galamsey already; the videos and audios are there, so what are they really waiting for," he wondered.



Yammin also claimed that the president's quick trip to Kumasi to meet the National House of Chief was at the behest of the IMF as a conditionality to deal with the galamsey conundrum.

"The President came to Kumasi because the IMF has asked him to do something about the galamsey problem."



"They have all the power to do it, but they won't, so the IMF is going to force them to do the right thing."



"Can't you see after he left, the OSP released that statement? It is all planned. The NPP cannot be trusted," Yammin said.