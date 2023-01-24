SRC executives of protest-hit Krobea Asante Technical Institute declared wanted

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah

The Ashanti Regional Security Council has asked the police to declare the executives of the Students Representative Council (SRC) of the protest-hit Krobea Asante Technical Institute wanted.

Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah who gave this directive asked the students’ leaders to report themselves to the police in their own interest.



“All the prefects of the school must be put on the wanted list. Their parents should bring all of them to the police station immediately”, Osei-Mensah who doubles as Chairman of the REGSEC said during a visit to the school Monday.



“Why do you run away when you are a senior prefect or a student leader?” he quipped.



Sunday’s violence which led to the destruction of property forced authorities to shut down the school. Poor performance of final-year students in their exams, among other factors has been linked to the incident.

Authorities have yet to confirm this claim although the police are holding at least 40 students following the riots.



“I never believe students will cause damage to properties in this institution for which they are beneficiaries…But we need to establish the truth. We have to crash this type of indiscipline in this region”, Regional Minister added.



Asked about the fate of the 40 suspects the Minister said, “investigations and screening have started by the police and those who are found to be actively involved in the demonstration would be dealt with”.