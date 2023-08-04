SRC, student body of Ghana School of Law eulogize director for distinguished leadership

The SRC and the entire school have celebrated their director

The outgoing 2022/2023 executives of the Students Representative Council (SRC) and the entire student body of the Ghana School of Law, have eulogized Barima Yaw Kodie Oppong, who is the Director of Legal Education and the Director of Ghana School of Law, for his sterling contribution to legal education in Ghana.

According to the SRC, the efforts by the director, among other things, setting up a scholarship scheme jointly with the Scholarship Secretariat headed by Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, to assist students who may need financial help for their professional legal education, is highly commendable.



This was contained in a citation signed by the SRC President, Odupong Agyapong Atta-Agyapong, and chanced upon by GhanaWeb.



“Under your leadership, you have engineered the establishment of a scholarship scheme with the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat for 100 students this year and the years ahead," the citation said.



The student body further praised the director for enhancing the school’s annual award scheme, which has over the years been limited to students, to now include the working staff of the Ghana School of Law.



“The annual award scheme for students has undergone significant enhancement to include the working staff of the school, empowering individuals to excel in their academic pursuits and professional growth," the citation stressed.



Barima Oppong, who was appointed into office on April 1, 2022, and inducted into office on December 15, 2022, at a ceremony graced by the then Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, and other Justices of the Supreme Court, promised to mold students into lawyers with sound legal foundation, who contribute positively to national building.









Barely a year into his administration, Oppong, who doubles as the Manwerehene of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area, seems to have walked the talk with the setting up of the scholarship scheme for students.



Moreover, the SRC president said Barima Yaw Kodie Oppong's leadership of the school will forever be credited for calling the highest number of lawyers to the Bar since the inception of the school in 1877.



He explained that the first highest number of people who have been called into the Ghana Bar on a single day has been 424, and that was in the year 2020. But the figure has doubled in two years since he became the director of the school.



This he attributed to the enhanced learning environment for students.

In the words of the SRC President, the director's unwavering commitment to fostering a harmonious rapport with the entire student body, particularly the Students' Representative Council (SRC), has been instrumental in creating an inclusive and supportive environment for all students.



The SRC further expressed its gratitude to all the stakeholders of legal education in Ghana.



“Additionally, we the SRC of the Ghana School of Law and the entire student body commend the General Legal Council, the Independent Examinations Council, management, teaching and non-teaching staff of Ghana School Of Law for their unwavering commitment to the advancement of excellence in legal education," the citation added.







From left: Darlington Osei Dwamena , Albert Anamogsi, Stacey Freduah Sarah, Odupong Agyapong Atta-Agyapong , Benjamin Amihere , Jamila Munkaila, Francis Fofie and Conrad Whittal



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

Watch the latest episode of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV below:











Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:









You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







