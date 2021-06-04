SSA-UoG strike: Parents and wards stranded at KNUST Basic School as strike intensifies

Stranded students at the premises of KNUST basic school

Academic activities at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) primary school have been halted due to the strike action by the Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG).

The association declared a strike on 18 May 2021, and has now extended it to cover essential services like hospitals and clinics, basic schools, and anatomy departments.



They are demanding the payment of Tier-2 pension arrears, award of market premium and non-basic allowance as well as the finality to negotiation of condition service.



Parents who brought their wards to the school today Friday, 4 June 2021 were left stranded.

Some of the parents who spoke to Kumasi FM's Elisha Adarkwah said the strike has negatively affected them because they were not given any notification.



They said they were only asked to take their wards back home because they are on strike when they came to the school.



They therefore called on the government to intervene and resolve the grievances of the association members since it will affect the academic calendar of the school as well as their wards.