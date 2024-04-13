SSNIT deputy Director-General walks out over promotion of Osafo-Maafo Jnr to Director-General?

Michael Addo has reportedly left his position as a Deputy Director General of SSNIT

A deputy Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) in charge of Finance and Administration, Michael Addo has reportedly resigned from office.

According to a report by dailyguidenetwork.com, the resignation of Mr. Addo which comes on the back of the recent dismissal of the Director-General of SSNIT, Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang is informed by the appointment of Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as his replacement.



The Daily Guide report sighted by GhanaWeb underscores that bad blood existed between Mr Addo and Bosempem Osafo-Maafo who were both serving as deputy Directors under Dr. Tenkorang hence his decision to quit his position following the promotion of the latter to the topmost position at the state-owned company.



Michael Addo is said to have tendered in his resignation shortly after Dr. Ofor-Tenkorang, the outgoing Director-General presented his handing over notes to the Board of the Trust on Friday, April 12, 2024, before a Monday, April 15, deadline given by the President in his dismissal letter.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on April 9, 2024, dismissed the Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang.



The president gave Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang until April 15, to hand over to Kofi Bosompem Osafo-Maafo the Deputy Director-General for Investments.

The president also made various changes to the management of SSNIT.



Pearl Nana Ama Darko, the Deputy Director-General for Operations and Benefits, was reassigned to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) to serve as the Commissioner for Support Services.



In response, President Akufo-Addo has named Juliana Kpedekpo as the successor to the Deputy Director-General for the Operations and Benefits role.



Additionally, President Akufo-Addo is expected to nominate a new Deputy Director-General for Investment and Development in the near future.



In a letter signed by the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo communicating the termination of Dr. Tenkorang’s appointment, it said that the outgoing Director-General will receive three months' salary in lieu notice.

“To ensure a smooth transition, kindly hand over and cease to act as the Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) no later than close of business on Monday, 15th April 2024. The President thanks you for your service to the nation and extends his best wishes,” the statement added.



Bosempen Osafo-Maafo is the son of Ghanaian political stalwart Nana Yaw Osafo-Maafo who is currently serving as Senior Advisor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Yaw Osafo-Maafo served as Senior Minister in President Akufo-Addo’s first term of government between 2017 and 2020. He was also a Member of Parliament for Akim Oda from 1997 to 2009 and has held various government roles.



