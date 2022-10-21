SSNIT pension scheme not a gratuity - Director General

Dr. Ofori Tenkorang, Director General, SSNIT

Dr. Ofori Tenkorang, Director General of Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) has clarified an age-old misconception being held by a section of the working Ghanaian population about pension and operations of Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

According to him, contrary to the misconception that the scheme was a gratuity, it was not, but a contributory scheme rather catering for the pension of workers.



"The SSNIT pension scheme is not a gratuity. It is a contributory scheme," he clarified.



Dr. Ofori Tenkorang was addressing employers at a breakfast meeting organized in Takoradi in Western Region.



The breakfast meeting formed an integral part of activities being rolled out to improve performance of SSNIT and increase the subscriber base.



"People have always looked at SSNIT as some form of gratuity.

"This is because, I think if you look at where we are coming from with our pension regime, we have been on one of cap 30 where people don't contribute and then at the end of their working lives, the employer which happens to be government, will give you something as pension. And so when people feel that, that is not enough to cater for whatever their needs are, then they will put the blame on the one administering the pension scheme," the Director General observed.



Explaining the concept of low pension, the Director General noted that "The concept of low pensions has been, is a narrative that has been peddled without people taking the time to understand why it is so".



He said the overall objective of the pension scheme is to protect and project contributions being made for subscribers (workers) to retire and enjoy their contributions.



Consequently, he ruled out any form of manipulation or cheating, considering the transparency involved in managing the scheme for the ultimate benefit and interest of Ghanaian workers.



He, therefore, appealed to employers to consider joining the scheme by enrolling their workers so that in end, they will retire knowing that they have a pension scheme that will take care of them.