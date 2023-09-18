SSNIT receives $34 million dividend from telecommunication giant MTN

File photo

The country's telecommunication giant, MTN, has presented a cheque for GH¢34.6 million as dividend to the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

This brings to GH¢103.1million, the total amount of dividend paid to the SSNIT since MTN listed on the stock market in 2018. It also covers the final dividend for 2022, and the interim dividend for 2023.



Chief Finance Officer of MTN, Antoinette Kwofie, led a delegation to present the cheque to the Director-General of SSNIT, Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang, in Accra yesterday.



Presenting the dividend, Ms. Antoinette Kwofie noted that the company appreciates the support they have received from SSNIT since the partnership began in 2018 and that their wish is for the Trust to increase its stake in the company.



“As workers in Ghana, all of us have a stake in SSNIT. We want to engage with the leadership of SSNIT on how to further sustain and grow the partnership”, she indicated.

Receiving the dividend on behalf of the Trust, the Director-General of SSNIT, Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang, thanked the Board, Management and staff of MTN Ghana for ensuring the Trust’s investment yielded returns and encouraged the company to keep up their sterling performance.



“We took a decision in 2018 to invest in MTN and so far, we are not disappointed. Of course, we wish it was more, but we know that you are committed to grow the company and we will stay with you. When we have excess funds, it will not be difficult to invest in MTN”.



“As an insurer, we carry a lot of risk and we have to ensure that the premiums we collect are invested prudently”, Dr. Ofori-Tenkorang indicated.



Whilst commending the company for its strong market performance, the SSNIT Boss further entreated the company to improve on their services, saying “I wish that you grow more, but that growth should not be at the expense of quality of service”.