STC urges the government to support them with buses

STC bus

Source: GNA

The Intercity Transport Coaches have urged the government to support them with buses to transport passengers to their destination as they are losing customers to their competitors due to the limited number of buses.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Office, Mr. Kodwo Barnes, the STC manager for Tema Zone, mentioned that STC had recorded low patronage this festive season due to inadequate buses.



He added that even though STC was doing their best to transport travelers safely, they were still losing passengers to private transport owners due to inadequate buses.



He noted that due to this limitation on buses, STC was not able to provide services for travelers who were going to Hohoe, and they all had to move to other transport stations.



Mr. Barnes mentioned that there had been a high turn-in of travellers this holiday season as compared to other years, which was supposed to be their advantage, but due to inadequate buses, they were still losing passengers.



He lamented that when the situation persisted, some travellers informed their fellow travellers that STC was lacking buses, and they in turn opted for other options.

He therefore urged the government to support them with buses to enable the smooth running of their business.



He added that the high turn-in of travellers was not only during the festive season but also at the beginning of a new academic year where students must move to their various schools, and STC still faced the same issue, which is sometimes challenging.



Mr. Barnes stated that, as STC had always promised, they still stood by their promise to deliver the safest, most comfortable, and most reliable road transportation.



He mentioned that STC undertook driver training periodically to ensure that drivers worked professionally and obeyed all road safety signs.



He said all buses underwent routine checks before their departure, and metal detectors were also used to check luggage to ensure that there was no harmful tool that can be used as a weapon.

He added that STC was doing all that it took to maintain a good image and be on top in the minds of their travellers, but their little drawback was the limitation of buses.



He therefore pleaded with the government to help them acquire more buses to help achieve their aim.



Madam Leticia Foli, a passenger travelling to Temale, mentions that STC provided good transportation services and drivers maintained good relationships with their passengers, but the only issue mentioned was the lack of vehicles, which affected their departure time.



“Yes, they’re very good. The drivers too drive well, but our small issue is that the buses are not many, so one bus must go two times to the same location, and it affects us because we sometimes plan the time they give us,” she said.