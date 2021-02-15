STMA Mayor ‘blames’ media for death of predecessor

The Late K.K Sam

The Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Chief Executive Abdul Issah Mummin virtually fell short of blaming the death of his predecessor, late Anthony Kurentsil Sam popularly known as K.K. Sam on the actions and inaction of the media in the Western Region.

Reacting to calls by sections of the media for some concerted effort from the STMA to ensure compliance of the safety protocols within the metropolis amidst the ever-rising figures of positive Covid 19 cases in the Sekondi Takoradi metropolis, the MCE wrote on a WhatsApp page platform which he formed.



“Gentlemen, I have heard all your remarks being positive or negative, each and everyone is supposed to be responsible for his or her health status but if people continue to be irresponsible for themselves, then I’m sorry, the president directed the IGP and his men to take charge and therefore as an assembly, we are giving them whatever they need to carry out these directives. I will not risk putting my staff in the Frontline. This is exactly what you in the media fraternity pushed my predecessor onto the front line that caused him his life and infected lots of staff of STMA. The police are doing their job and we are also giving them the necessary support. Thank you…”



The remarks by the MCE has irked a section of the media and made them ask how about the Doctors and Nurses who are in the frontline of the Covid 19 fight?



Latest figures from the Ghana Health Service indicate a surge in Covid 19 infection cases in the region as at Thursday February 11, 2021 , 117 active cases were reported in Western Region with the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis recording 68.

There is a total of 217 total active cases in the metropolis presently.



This is amidst the reluctance of many residents to adhere to the safety protocols despite continuous awareness campaigns on numerous radio stations like Radio 360, Empire FM and the likes.



Coupled with this is the unwillingness of the Western Regional Police to embark on any exercise to apprehend those flouting the Covid 19 safety protocols as directed by His Excellency President Akufo Addo in his last Covid 19.update to the nation.