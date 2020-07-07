xxxxxxxxxxx

STMA drivers fume over director’s refusal to hand over after transfer

Tempers are high at the Waste Management Department of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly as workers are angry over what they say is the refusal of their Director Jonas Duneebon to handover following his transfer to the central region

Empire News’ Emmanuel Ohene-Gyan who visited the yard noticed that car tyres have been used to block the entrance of the premises to Mr Duneebon.



Apart from the blockade, red flags have been hoisted in and out of the yard signifying their displeasure and anger.

Some of the notices posted at the door to the embattled Director’s office reads ”you’re no more the director. Don’t try it, you will see, Pack your things and go, You can use this bag”.

Source: starrfm.com.gh

