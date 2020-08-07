General News

STMA gets new Mayor: Akuapim North MCE, Amansie S. DCE sacked

Minister for Local Government, Hajia Alima Mahama

President Akufo-Addo has nominated a former Takoradi Constituency chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Abdul Mumin Issah as the new Metropolitan Chief Executive for Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly.

The nomination of Chairman Mun, as he is affectionately called, comes following the unfortunate demise of the late mayor Anthony K.K Sam.



In a statement, local government minister Hajia Alima Mahama directed the regional minister Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah to oversee the confirmation of the President’s nominee.

Meanwhile, the Akuapim North Metropolis and Amansie South District chief executives have also been removed from office by the President.

