STMA officially hands over market project to contractor

Western Regional Minister, Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah

Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister has tasked contractors working on the new Takoradi Market Circle project to expedite their acts to ensure that the project is executed within the estimated timelines.

"You are aware that the money for the project is here in Ghana... therefore, find the strategy that will enable you deliver for our mothers to come back to occupy a beautiful edifice", he added.



The Western Regional Minister said this when he symbolically handed over a dummy key to Mr. Andre Medeiros, the Project Manager for the redevelopment of the new market.



The Contracta Construzion Halia, are the contractors for the thirty-month project.



Mr. Darko-Mensah said though the project had already experience some time overrun, rescheduling and doubling of efforts by the contractor could help with the execution.

Mr. Issah Abdul-Mumin, the Sekondi Takoradi Municipal Assembly,(STMA) Chief Executive declared the area a restricted place, once it had been handed over the site to the contractor.



Mr. Andre Medeiros, the Project Manager, said the company was ready to start work.



"We have procured materials that will enable us start work and also finish on time for the good people of the Western Region".