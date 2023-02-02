STRANEK petitions OSP to commence criminal prosecutions on A-G's damning COVID-19 report

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng

The Strategic Thinkers Network Africa (Stranek-Africa) has petitioned the Office of the Special Prosecutor to commence criminal prosecutions against institutions and individuals implicated in the Auditor-General's COVID-19 Expenditure Report.

According to the group, the infractions uncovered by the Auditor General fall within the ambit of the Special Prosecutor, and necessary action must therefore be taken by the office.



“We at STRANEK-Africa petition your office to begin forthwith criminal prosecutions relating the expenditure of COVID-19 for the period of March 2022. As unravelled through a thorough audit of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, it is astonishing how the malfeasance, malpractice and negligence are replete,” the group said in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Nii Tettey Tetteh.



The special audit undertaken by the Office of Auditor General uncovered several infractions relating to government expenditure during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The release of the report has attracted various reactions, with critics calling on the government to see to the prosecution of implicated individuals.

