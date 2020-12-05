STRANEK petitions diplomatic community after alleging government wants to shutdown internet on election day

STRANEK has alleged that government intends to shutdown the internet on December 7

The Strategic Thinkers Network (STRANEK), has called on diplomatic missions and members of the international community in Ghana to call government to order after alleging that government through some state agencies intends to disrupt internet connectivity when the country goes to the polls on Monday, December 7, 2020.

STRANEK at a press conference where it made the allegations on Thursday, December 3, 2020 said “We are greatly concerned about the alleged deliberate interference in internet services and government’s plot to shut down the internet on Election Day. We have also had serious concerns about government through the National Communication Authority acquiring equipment for a successful shut down of internet access including limiting social media access.”



Following the allegations, the group has gone ahead to petition foreign missions and the international community to “confront government on its intentions to shutdown the internet and disrupt the frequency of media houses and ask them to disembark.”



Describing the alleged intention by government as an act of oppression, STRANEK said it hopes its petition will cause the diplomatic community to commence an immediate discussion with the government of Ghana in order to forestall the shutdown and its possible effects on the nation’s democracy.



