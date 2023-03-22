0
Sabastian Sandaare files nominations to lead NDC at Daffiama-Bussie-Issa

Dr Sebastian Ngmenso Sandaare Dr Sandaare is seeking the NDC's ticket for re-election

Wed, 22 Mar 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The NDC Member of Parliament for Daffiama-Bussie-Issa, Sabastian Sandaare has filed his nominations to seek a third term as MP for the area.

The health professional submitting his forms to the elections committee at Issa yesterday, said his intention to be retained to lead the party in the constituency is due to his good service to the people.

Mr. Sandaare said as the 2024 elections is a serious matter and not for an experimental purpose and for this reason he urged the executives of the party to retain him.

“They would not experiment with anybody who comes to try and see. They have a man with enough experience, who is humble enough to lead the people of Daffiam-Bussie-Issah” he added.

He however called on his followers not to fight but rather go through the process successfully so he is retained on May, 13 and said he “welcomes anybody who is coming to challenge the decision to retain him.”

Dr. Sabastian Sandaare is a two-term member of parliament for the DBI constituency and a Health Committee Member of Parliament as a Medical Doctor.

His entourage was made up of constituency executives, branch executives and party faithfuls with the rank and file of the party in the area.

