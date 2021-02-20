Saboba flood victims receive relief items

In September 2020 Northern Region experienced torrential rains leading to high water levels

Children Believe (CB) formerly known as Christian Children’s Fund of Canada (CCFC) a child-focused International Non-Governmental Organization incorporated in Ghana, has presented quantities of rice, maize, beans and cassava to 269 households of Kpalba and Tanjamile that were affected by the floods.

In September 2020 Northern Region experienced torrential rains leading to high water levels.



The situation was compounded by the spillage of the Bagre dam leading to flooding of the areas around the Volta and Oti River, destroying farmlands and houses.



Mrs Esenam Kavi De Souza the Country Manager-Programme of Children Believe announced this during the presentation of relief items to flood victims of Saboba District at Demon in the Saboba District of Northern Region.



She said an estimated 10,000 people in the Saboba District were affected and the overall direct economic loss was projected at GH?5,550.000.where 844 people at Tanjameli were affected by the flood as 32 houses were severely damaged and 497 hectares of crops farms were destroyed.



She said in Kpalba 500 people were affected due the destruction of 45 houses and 72 hectares of farms.



According to the Country Manager specifically, the objectives of the project were to prevent starvation and malnutrition among children in affected households during the period January-March 2021, and phase two to support vulnerable households, restore their livelihoods between April-June 2021 and the Six months project would be implemented over the period.

Mrs Esenam said yam sets; maize and rice seeds are to be distributed to the 269 affected families for the next cropping which was regarded as a crucial part of the completion of full recovery after the floods had destroyed crops at farms.



She appealed to the communities to avoid farming close to the banks of water bodies and abide by the guidance provided by the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and Ministry of Agriculture to minimize disasters.



Mr Tutor Kwabena, Programme Officer of Children Believe said they started working for 24 hours since September 2020 when the floods happened with NADMO to make the estimates for relief items to support the flood victims of Kpalba and Tanjameli communities which were most affected by the floods.



He said they had to work in collaboration with NADMO to ensure that the documents to support the victims were solid and well assessed.



He thanked the Kpalba chief for his cooperation and support and the Children Believe office because the Country Office for the assessment to enable them to provide relief items to those affected by the disaster.



He urged the people in the area to adhere to the COVID19 protocols by wearing their mask, washing hands under running water and adhering to social distancing.

Mr. Musah Alhassan Abdulai the Saboba District Agriculture Officer advised them to farm early depending on the variety of the crops so that by the time floods would set in they would have finished harvesting their crops.



Mr. Musah said with the climate change they should adhere to the advice of their Agriculture Extension Officers and also stop burning the bush which was affecting their farms.



He said the flood disaster had come and gone but they had to ensure that they don’t farm along river banks.



Mr Timumyu Isaac the Saboba District Deputy Director of NADMO, and Mr. Elamban Daniel of Empowerment For Life both gave soldiering speeches which were geared towards the prevention of disasters of the natural and human or artificial disaster