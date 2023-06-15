Sack DCEs who fail District Performance Assessment Tool – CLGA urges Akufo-Addo

The logo of the CLGA

The Deputy Executive Director of the Centre for Local Governance Advocacy (CLGA), Gladys Gillian Tetteh has called on president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to relieve from duty District Chief Executives (DCEs) who fail the District Performance Assessment Tool (DPAT).

Speaking at a forum held on district level elections in Accra on June 14, the CLGA Deputy Director stressed that the failure of DPAT by some assemblies has become a major source of worry to Ghanaians and therefore needs intervention from the President.



"Why must the negligence of an assembly staff deny citizens of development project due to loss of funds for failing in the DPAT?” she quizzed.



Madam Tetteh continued, "Resources from DPAT is a major source of revenue for assemblies and the CLGA would like to call on the president to sack any MMDCE whose assembly fails the DPAT,"

The Deputy Executive Director further called on the Local Government Service to sanction any staff whose negligence causes the assemblies to fail the DPAT.



The DPAT is an assessment tool to assess the performance of MMDAs using Compliance Indicators (CIs), Service Delivery Indicators (SDIs) and Performance Indicators (PIs).



Summarily, Compliance Indicators (CIs) are to be fulfilled, whilst the Service Delivery Indicators (SDIs) and Performance Indicators (PIs) are scored and a total mark 100. This assessment module is adopted to ensure that district assemblies across the country are efficient in their delivery of services.