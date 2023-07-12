19
Menu
News

Sack Dampare and lose 1 million votes - A Plus' warning to NPP on July 2

A Plus IGP Dampare IGP George Akuffo Dampare and A Plus

Wed, 12 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Media personality and political activist, Kwame A Plus, has warned the New Patriotic Party over an alleged plan to dismiss George Akuffo Dampare as Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

A Plus' caution was contained in a July 2, 2023 Facebook tweet in which he alleged that the police chief is being targetted by unnamed element in the NPP because of his principled stance in maintaining law and order.

The post at the time said there were rumours that Dampare's sack was being hatched days after the July 27 Assin North by-election which as won by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

That NPP elements were concerned that Dampare-led police had been so strict that there had been no room for manipulation.

The post read: "Who has also heard the rumour that the NPP is planning to sack Dr Dampare because the police didn't allow them to misbehave at Assin North like they did at Ayawsso?

"You want to sack Dampare at this time? That very day, you'll lose another one million votes. Dr Dampare is every right thinking Ghanaian's sweetheart.

Anyway, I won't pretend I'm not happy. I want them to go to opposition so it's good news," it added.

A little over a week after his post, a leaked audio went viral, in which a supposed police commissioner and an NPP regional chairman are heard discussing why Dampare must be removed as IGP ahead of the 2024 polls.

The government through the Minister of Interior has formally rejected content of the said audio stressing that Dampare was doing a good job and won't be sacked.

See A Plus' July 2 post eloa:

SARA

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown:





You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:





Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb



To advertise with GhanaWeb

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Court dismisses James Gyakye Quayson's stay of proceeding
Agric minister captured ‘threatening’ spokesperson of FSHS food suppliers
Stop that! – Ato Forson warns Bryan Acheampong over personal attacks
24-year-old Ghanaian man who shot mom, brother in US identified
Will election 2024 be about 'unending trend of pure propaganda as usual?' - Ex-CJ asks
Jail KT Hammond if he is found guilty - Quayson's lawyer to court
Secret recording exposes plot by NPP guru, senior police officials
KT Hammond hauled before court for contempt
Former Bank of Ghana Deputy Governor Millison Narh dies in U.S
GH¢600,000 was to be given to voters in Assin North - NPP Chairman confesses
Related Articles: