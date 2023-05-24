Sack Freddie Blay, GNPC CEO - Edem Agbana charges Akufo-Addo

Edem Agbana

Edem Agbana, the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Ketu North, has called upon President Akufo-Addo to display leadership by dismissing the Board Chairman of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Freddie Blay, and the acting Chief Executive Officer, Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah.

Agbana expressed concern over the detrimental consequences of allowing the two individuals to remain in their positions within the GNPC.



He emphasized that the president cannot evade responsibility this time and will face demands to remove the accused parties.



During an interview with TV3, Mr Agbana stated, "I think the president should show leadership and ensure that these two individuals are dealt with accordingly, and as anti-campaigners, we will be closely monitoring the President's actions in this matter."



The call for their removal is not limited to Agbana alone, as 29 Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) have also demanded the dismissal of both Freddie Blay and Opoku Ahweneeh Danquah.



The coalition of CSOs, which includes the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP), the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), and the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC), among others, contends that the two men pose a threat to Ghana's interests in the petroleum sector.



In a statement jointly endorsed by representatives from all 29 CSOs and reported by JoyNews, the coalition argues that a country under the micromanagement of the IMF cannot afford to engage in fiscal recklessness.

The group further demands complete transparency regarding the AFC transaction, including the precise amount designated as petroleum costs and the immediate closure of the Aker Plan of Development (PoD) by both the Petroleum Commission and the Government.



Highlighting their concerns, the coalition emphasizes the recurring controversies surrounding Aker Energy and AGM operations in Ghana, as well as the sale of 50% of Jubilee Oil Holding Limited's interest in the Deepwater Tano block to PetroSA.



"In these challenging times, the nation requires responsible resource management to maximize benefits and alleviate the suffering of the masses," the statement adds.



It has been reported that the GNPC Board Chairman sent a letter to PetroSA, offering them an equal share in the interest held by GNPC's subsidiary, Jubilee Oil Holdings Ltd.



The Energy Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has expressed dissatisfaction with the deal and calls for its removal from consideration, asserting that it does not serve the best interests of the country.



