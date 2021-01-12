Sack Gloria Akuffo, Atta Akyea, others for poor performance - Lecturer tells Akufo-Addo

A Central University Lecturer, Dr. Benjamin Okyere Ankrah has called on President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not to reappoint Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Justice, Madam Gloria Akuffo in his last term of office.

Dr. Benjamin Okyere Ankrah called for the immediate dismissal of the AG because, to him, she has underperformed.



He also made mention of the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, the Minister for Works and Housing, Samuel Atta Akyea and a host of others who doesn't deserve to be on the list of the President's cabinet Ministers.



''The first person that the President must disappoint is the Attorney General. He should sack her. She didn't do anything . . . Ambrose Dery must also go. All the Deputy Regional Ministers should be dismissed. Technically, Regional Minister doesn't do any work. His or her work is to coordinate the activities of the various Assemblies . . . Minister for Monitoring and Evaluation must also go . . . Minister of Aviation, Kofi Ada, slept on his job . . .The President must disappoint him.''

According to him, there are a lot of Ministers and Deputy Ministers who must not form part of the President's second term, stressing the President should reduce his Ministerial appointments to about 80 Ministers.



''President, at all cost, must reduce the number of his Ministers. Some of the Ministers don't do anything. He should merge some of the Ministries - Information, Communication, Fisheries, Agric - he should merge a lot of them. If he can get Ministers up to even 80 or at most 90, it's okay," he said.



