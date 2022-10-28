1
Sack Ken Ofori-Atta: NPP MPs accede to President Akufo-Addo's appeal

Fri, 28 Oct 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

The Majority Caucus in Parliament has acceded to President Akufo-Addo’s appeal to allow Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, and Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, stay in office till after the IMF negotiation is done.

In a statement released by the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Minister of Finance will stay “until the conclusion of the round of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the presentation of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy in November, 2022 and the subsequent passage of the Appropriation Bill after which time the demand will be acted upon.”

The Majority Caucus in Parliament threatened to boycott Parliamentary sittings if President Akufo-Addo does not relieve Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and the Minister of State at the Presidency, Charles Adu Boahen of their positions.

Addressing a Press Conference on Tuesday, Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Lawyer Andy Appiah Kubi said the two need to be fired over their failure in dealing with the current economic challenges.

Failure to do this, they will stage a boycott.

