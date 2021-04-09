Sack Kumasi mayor, he's incompetent, insensitive – Traders beg Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Some traders in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital have called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack Kumasi mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi because he takes arbitrary actions which are not in their interest.

The traders say they have no market place to trade but the mayor has consistently evicted them from the pavements of the Central Business District (CBD) without providing them with a place to sell.



Addressing a press conference today, Friday, April 9, 2021, the Vice-Chairman for the United Petty Traders Association, Mr Emmanuel Amoah, described the mayor's claim that he has allocated them places at the Abinkyi and Racecourse markets, as palpably false.



He said the markets have already been occupied and for that reason, they did not get space to trade when they moved to those avenues.

Mr Amoah indicated that their continuous eviction by the mayor is rendering them jobless since they depend on petty trading to survive.



On behalf of the traders, Mr Amoah called on the President to sack the Kumasi mayor and nominate a “more competent” person who will think about their plight by providing them trading spaces before evicting them.



“Whatever he does is without our concern and not in our interest”, he noted.