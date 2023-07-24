Sack Ofori-Atta - Ghana Federation of Labour to Akufo-Addo

General Secretary of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), Abraham Koomson

General Secretary of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), Abraham Koomson, has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to relieve Ken Ofori-Atta of his post as the Minister of Finance.

He opined that Mr Ofori-Atta's performance over the years has been below the belt, therefore, he needs to be sacked.



Speaking on GhanaWeb TV's BizTech programme hosted by Ernestina Serwaa Asante, the General Secretary of GFL entreated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to re-shuffle his ministers to retain performing ministers and replace the others.



"The Finance Minister has a serious problem...about 90 MPs of his party rose up and said the man is not correct so they should remove him," Mr Koomson said.



When asked if he wants the Minister of Finance sacked, Abraham Koomson said, "Why not, it has taken too long. Why do you reshuffle? As a President, you must assess the performance of your ministers...but this government, the most useless..."



It would be recalled that there were calls for Ken Ofori-Atta to resign late last year over the economic downturn.



Individuals and public figures including NPP members called for his removal.

The nosedive of the local economy has led government to seek a US$3 billion financial bailout programme from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



Subsequently, a team from the IMF arrived in the country from July 6 to July 13, 2022, to engage Ghanaian authorities for a possible economic support programme.



A staff-level agreement between the Government of Ghana and the IMF was reached in December 2022.



On May 17, 2023, IMF's executive board approved Ghana's $3 billion loan facility.



The IMF programme, according to the government is aimed at restoring macroeconomic stability and safeguarding debt sustainability among many others.



ESA/WA

Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:











