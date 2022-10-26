1
Sack Ofori-Atta: NPP leadership engaging gov't and parliamentary group - Chairman calls for calm

Wed, 26 Oct 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

The National Executive body of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken notice of a press conference held on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, by some members of the Majority Caucus of Parliament, demanding amongst others, the immediate resignation or dismissal of Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister for Finance, and Hon. Charles Adu Boahen, Minister of State at the Finance Ministry respectively.

In view of the above development, the leadership of the party is currently enagaging Government as well as the Parliamentary Group, and urges all stakeholders to remain calm as it seeks an amicable resolution to the impasse.

The leadership of the Party, herein, reitirates its commitment to at all times, engage Government on issues of utmost interest and concern to the Party, Government, and the citizenry.

NPP MPs Threaten to Boycott Parliament

The Majority Caucus in Parliament has threatened to boycott Parliamentary sittings if President Akufo-Addo does not relieve Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and the Minister of State at the Presidency, Charles Adu Boahen of their positions.

Addressing a Press Conference on Tuesday, Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Lawyer Andy Appiah Kubi said the two need to be fired over their failure in dealing with the current economic challenges.

Failure to do this, they will stage a boycott, according to a report filed by Peace FM’s Parliamentary correspondent, Emmanuel Akorli.

Findings made by Emmanuel Akorli indicated that about 80 majority members have signed a petition calling for the dismissal of the two.

