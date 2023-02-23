Sack Ofori-Atta to give us a fighting chance in 2024 elections - NPP MP to Akufo-Addo

Eugene Boakye Antwi (left), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (right)

The Member of Parliament for Subin, Eugene Boakye Antwi, has pleaded with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to listen to their demands to relieve the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, of his duties.

According to him, the country is currently in a very bad place and it is very important for President Akufo-Addo to listen to their appeal.



Speaking in a Joy News interview monitored by GhanaWeb, on Thursday, February 23, 2023, the MP added that the NPP will have a fighting chance in the 2024 elections only if the government is able to make the right decisions from now.



“Elections in this country whether you like it or not are fought on two fronts. You look at the economy, you look at corruption. If the economy is not doing well and corruption is also not being tackled, then you are on your way out.



“… we are seeking to draw the attention of our president that if we are able to press all the buttons between now and next year December, we may have a fighting chance of salvaging our economy and taking the fight to the NDC.



“As it stands, things are not all that great and we must all be realistic about what is out there, prices have gone up, everywhere you go there is hardship, the economy is not in good sharp, inflation is going up… these are all signs that all is not well with the Finance Ministry. And you do not need an Einstein to come and tell you that all is not well, so, it (sacking Ofori-Atta) is an appeal that we continue to make to the president,” he said.

He added that he was part of the Akufo-Addo government in his first term as a deputy minister and he is worried about the president leaving behind a legacy after his term of office.



The MP was also not happy about the failure of the national executives of the NPP to set a date for the party’s presidential and parliamentary primaries.



Watch the interview below:





#KenMustGo: Sack Ken Ofori-Atta to give NPP a fighting chance in 2024 - NPP MP to Akufo-Addo. #ElectionHQ pic.twitter.com/uG4xv7Xubl — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) February 23, 2023









