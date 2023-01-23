Sack Ofori-Atta to renew confidence in financial sector - NPP MP to Akufo-Addo

Ken Ofori -Atta Finance Minister and Sylvester Tetteh (MP)

Member of Parliament (MP) for Bortianor-Ngleshie- Amanfro, Sylvester Tetteh, has stated the continuous stay of Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister will undermine the financial sector.

The lawmaker demanded that the president terminate the appointment of the finance minister to restore some confidence in the financial sector.



He further argued that Ghanaians have already lost faith in the minister and therefore his involvement in the negotiations of the Domestic Debt Exchange and the IMF bailout raises serious doubts.



In an interview with Okay FM, Sylvester Tetteh added that the 80 members of the majority caucus who have called for the resignation of the minister still stand by their statements and are waiting for the president to revoke the minister's appointment.



“We members of parliament, our call is that Ken Ofori-Atta must give way, and we’ve given our reasons why he must give way and the reasons are still tenable.



“There are two things involved, is either the president will terminate his appointment because he gave him that position or he himself will resign because of how bad the economy is.



“We’ve realized that the overall confidence in the financial architecture of this country is all about Ken Ofori-Atta. we’ve tried several times but still, he is at the post.

“So, for us, the worse thing is that we will boycott his business in government… But our position hasn’t changed and Ken must go, we believe that it will inspire some confidence in the economy and the new leadership will bring new ideas.



In November, some NPP parliamentarians demanded that Mr Ofori-Atta be sacked as Finance Minister.



The MPs, numbering about 80, held a press conference to impress on the President to relieve his cousin of the responsibility of managing the national purse or risk losing their support for government business going forward.



The minister was then referred to a committee of the parliament for a vote of censure. Contrarily, the vote of censure failed to remove the sector minister because the majority left the chamber during the voting and according to the constitution, the destiny of the minister must be decided by two-thirds of the house.







AM/KPE