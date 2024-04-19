Sack any MCE or DCE who includes works of previous govt in Performance Tracker - Allotey Jacob fires

Social commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has fired DCEs and MCEs who have put ex-prez Mahama's completed projects into the performance tracker launched by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.

Speaking on Peace FM’s 'Kokrokoo' morning show on Wednesday, April 17, the former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) did not see the need for including projects done by the previous government in the newly launched performance tracker.



"Any DCE or MCE who put projects done by the previous government into the performance tracker should be sacked. He is not being truthful," he blasted.



According to the former member of the NDC, the performance tracker launched by the government needs to be applauded, but to add projects done by the NDC government to the tracker only sends the wrong message to the elites.



"The previous government did the green book and the NPP government has also done the Performance Tracker. No one should get the opportunity to have anything negative to say about the tracker. Even if the project was completed during your tenure, you should state that it was started by the previous government and completed by your government, citing the date of commencement and the dates of completion," he added.



He further highlighted that the, the performance tracker is only understood by the educated elites, who are middle class people.

In Allotey Jacob’s view, it is the educated elite who will clearly explain to the grassroots the content of the performance tracker.



"This is for the educated elites. Look, the people who are walking on the street chanting the slogans of the political parties are not interested in reading the content of the performance tracker. It is the educated ones who will influence the grassroots," he stressed.



Watch video below:



