Sacked DCEs are not anti-Bawumia - Dan Botwe dismisses claims

Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Daniel Kweku Botwe

The Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Daniel Kweku Botwe, has rejected speculations connecting the recent dismissal of 24 District Chief Executives (DCEs) by President Akufo-Addo to their alleged non-support for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's presidential aspirations.

Speaking on the Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5FM, on Monday, February 5, 2024, Dan Botwe dismissed such claims.



"This speculation has no basis at all. Nobody can make this allegation as a statement of fact. The president, who has worked with these people, knows them very well and knows why he’s kicked them out of office," he explained.



He emphasized that there is no statistical or factual support for the notion that the sacked DCEs hail from areas where Dr. Bawumia did not perform well during the NPP flagbearer race.



Dan Botwe urged against making unfounded allegations.



Regarding the president's decision to reshuffle the DCEs, Botwe explained that; "The president at any point in time looks at the team he’s working with and makes changes as and when he deems necessary to strengthen his government to meet the aspirations of the people. That is exactly what he’s done with this reshuffle."

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo revoked the appointments of the 24 District Chief Executives in a letter dated February 2, 2024, citing constitutional provisions and the Local Government Act.



NAY/AE