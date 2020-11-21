Sacked PPA boss to challenge five-year ban in court

Former PPA boss, Agyenim Boateng Adjei

Former Chief Executive Officer for the Public Procurement Authority(PPA), Agyenim Boateng Adjei, has threatened a legal battle with the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) and the Office of the Special Prosecutor.

According to him, the work done by the two bodies on the “contract for sale” scandal is shallow and does not incriminate him to warrant the public humiliation and ban placed on him not to occupy a public office for five years.



A.B Adjei was speaking on Net2TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com when he made this disclosure.



To him, he expected CHRAJ and the Office of the Special Prosecutor to find something implicating or prove that some payments into his accounts were from companies that bought contracts from him but that was not the case.



Rather, details of his bank accounts were published just to court public sympathy and create disaffection for him.

“I’m going to court with my lawyers for CHRAJ and the Special Prosecutor to prove why they placed a ban on me for five years because there is nothing incriminating in the report they released. All that the report is made of are narratives.



They could not prove that there were some payments made to my account which were by crude means or the sale of contracts. They just published details of my account just to create public disaffection for me," he said.



A.B Adjei disclosed that he has worked hard over the years to earn his money reminding the state of the fact that he was an expatriate lecturer at the age of 24 and became the first black Supply Manager at one of Ghana’s leading Mining companies.