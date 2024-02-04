News

Sacked Sawla-Tuna-Kalba DCE involved in car crash

Barikisu Losina Barikisu Losina was named as part of asome 24 MMDCEs sacked by the President on Friday

Sun, 4 Feb 2024

Former Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District Chief Executive (DCE), Barikisu Losina, who was recently relieved of her duties by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has been involved in a car crash.

The incident occurred on Saturday, February 3, 2024, near Guripe on the Sawla-Damongo Road on Saturday morning, just one day after her dismissal.

Barikisu Losina was reportedly traveling to Tamale with her child and a driver from the assembly when the accident took place.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain unclear.

The former DCE, along with the other occupants of the vehicle according to a Citinewsroom report, is currently receiving medical treatment at St. Anne’s Hospital in Damongo.

The details of their injuries have not been disclosed.

President Akufo-Addo had, on January 2, 2024, sacked 24 Municipal and District Chief Executives, including Barikisu Losina, without providing specific reasons for the dismissals.

In a subsequent statement dated January 3, 2024, the President nominated 26 new Municipal and District Chief Executives.

The President cited the authority granted by Article 243 (3) b of the Constitution and Section 20 (3) (b) of the Local Government Act, 2014, (Act 936) as the basis for his decision to replace the ousted officials.

GA/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
