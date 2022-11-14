Sacking Adu Boahen is meaningless unless it is linked to the resignation of Ofori-Atta - NPP MP

Embattled Charles Adu Boahen

New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Mpraeso Constituency, Davis Opoku Ansah, is calling for the resignation of finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta following the dismissal of the Minister of State for Finance, Charles Adu Boahen.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Monday, November 14, 2022, sacked Mr Adu Boahen hours ahead of the premiere of an investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.



But reacting to the sacking in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, the Mpraeso MP who had recently joined some majority MPs to demand the sacking of Ofori-Atta and Adu Boahen, said the minister for finance must as well resign.



Borrowing and rephrasing a quote by Dr Kwame Nkrumah, the MP said the essence of the sacking will not be complete without the resignation of Ken Ofori-Atta.



“The sacking of Charles Adu Boahen is meaningless unless it is linked to the resignation of Ken Ofori-Atta and the total liberation of the finance ministry from data Bankers,” he wrote.



In a yet-to-be premiered expose by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Charles Adu Boahen has been captured on tape making various implicating statements.

Among other things, the minister of state who was being recorded by undercover agents of Anas disguised as investors said they will need just $200,000 as an appearance fee for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as well as positions for his siblings if they are to get the vice president’s backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.



Anas in a synopsis shared on social media hours before the premiere of the investigative piece dubbed Galamsey Economy said Adu Boahen, after having bundles of US dollars spread on a table in front of him and told to use them for shopping by the supposed business tycoon, promised to introduce the tycoon to the powers that be; the President, HE Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo, and the Vice President, in Ghana.



Charles Adu Boahen has been one of the subjects of a public call for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to sack some of his ministers.



There are demands for the minister of state and his boss, Ken Ofori-Atta, to be sacked for their mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy and performance at the ministry.



The two ministers have been fingered by their critics for conflict of interest, favouritism and nepotism.

The likes of private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, have raised questions about Adu Boahen’s Black Star Brokerage and Ken Ofori-Atta’s Databank being chosen to deal in the sale of government bonds.



According to the critics, the situation reeks of conflict of interest as banks at the time of being chosen as by the Finance Ministry in 2017, had next to zero market share, were inexperienced relatively small as compared to the firms such as Barclays Bank and Stanbic Bank which were overlooked.



“Black Star Securities had next to zero market share at the time they were made part of this whole bond acquisition and sale process.



“I am daring the Finance Ministry, they should show us Black Star Security’s trading share in 2017. How did they qualify?



“Adu Boahen was walking here with a very small company in his armpit. The company was next to nothing, so, they should show. What are the statistics in 2017 at the time they came into office,” lawyer Martin Kpebu said and queried when he appeared as a guest on the August 20, 2022 edition of Joynewsfile.

