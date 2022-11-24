3
Sacking Ofori-Atta: We believe Akufo-Addo will keep to his promises - Majority leader

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu Majority Leader 450chamber Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Thu, 24 Nov 2022

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has said that his caucus is confident that President Akufo-Addo will keep his promise of relieving the finance minister of his duties after the terms of agreements reached with the NPP leadership are fulfilled.

The leadership of the NPP signed an agreement with the Members of Parliament of the party, which binds them to be present for the reading of the 2023 budget by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

A meeting between the lawmakers and leaders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was held on November 23, at which some agreements were reached.

The main points are that Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, will be supported in presenting the budget and seeing through its appropriation, as well as allowed to see through the current phase of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The meeting comes on the back of a renewed call by some 98 NPP MPs, who threatened to boycott the budget presentation if Ofori-Atta presents it.

Speaking in a TV3 interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said that the caucus accepted the plea of the president because of the importance of the budget to the country.

He added that in the event that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo fails to act on the demand of NPP MPs after the minister completes the state activities, the caucus will take the necessary action.

“When we get there, we shall cross the bridge. But I believe that the president would positively respond to his own commitment,” he added.

IB/BOG

