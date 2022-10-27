Sacrifice Ofori-Atta, place Finance Ministry under Bawumia - Allotey Jacobs tells Akufo-Addo

Former Central Regional Chairman of the NDC, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has backed the calls by members of the Majority Caucus in Parliament for the heads of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu Boahen, Minister of State at the Finance Ministry.

The MPs have appealed to the President to listen to the voice of the people and show the two an exit from his government.



Over 80 MPs of the ruling New Patriotic Party have signed a petition to the President.



"We were about forty MPs at this meeting, and Kwami a clarion call was made that our leader(Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu) should inform the President that we are done with Ken Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu Boahen and so they should resign and go...wherever the President goes Ken Ofori-Atta's name is mentioned...Ken Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu Boahen are an immediate concern," the Member of Parliament for Subin, Eugene Boakye Antwi told host of Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Kwami Sefa Kayi.



Hon. Boakye Antwi argued that the Finance Minister "seems to be experimenting with this country and we've had enough" and fumed that should the President refuse to "let Ken Ofori-Atta go, we are going to boycott all government business in Parliament".

Addressing the issue during 'Kokrokoo', Bernard Allotey Jacobs advised the President to sacrifice Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta to save the image of his government.



"President, sacrifice Ken Ofori-Atta and place the Finance Ministry under the office of the Vice President . . . sometimes you need to sacrifice your own," he stated.



