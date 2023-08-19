Sad, emotional moments as mourners join Bekwai MCE during funeral of daughter who was gruesomely murdered

There were moments of uncontrollable tears when friends, sympathisers and well-wishers joined the Municipal Chief Executive of Bekwai, Kwaku Kyei Baffour, and his family during the funeral of his late daughter.

The late daughter of the MCE, Akua Serwaa, was reported dead after she was gruesomely shot by some unknown assailants on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Bebu, near Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



Police confirmed the unfortunate incident while adding that they had commenced an investigation into the case to establish the intent of the attack.



In a video that GhanaWeb has chanced on, on TikTok, it shows several mourners, clad in black and red, join the visibly distraught Bekwai MCE (clad in a black and white material) as they marked the passing of his 30-year-old daughter.



Also in attendance was the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



The Ghana Police Service is also yet to update the public on its findings with respect to the murder.

See the video below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.







Meanwhile, watch the latest #SayItLoud video on GhanaWeb TV with Etsey Atisu below:









AE/OGB