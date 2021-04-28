Sadaqa Train donates equipment to hospitals in Northern, North East Regions

Officials of Sadaqa train and beneficiaries with some of the items (wheel chairs)

Sadaqa Train Ghana, a Non-governmental Organisation, in partnership with VIOMIS Aid Denmark has donated medical equipment to some health facilities in the Northern and North East regions to enhance healthcare delivery.

The items include 16 state-of-the-art electronic hospital beds, 13 hospital wheelchairs, 4 Zimmer frames and over 100-bed sheets and boxes of medical consumable items.



Beneficiary facilities are the Gbungbalga CHPS compound, Yendi District Hospital, Yoggu CHPS compound, Tamale Teaching Hospital and the Gambaga Health Centre.



Chief Bonaa Professor Samuel Nantogmah Yakubu, the Northern Region member of council of state and PRO to the Yaa Naa, speaking at the programme in Yendi, expressed gratitude on behalf of the Yaa Naa and the entire Dagban for the hospital equipment and appealed to other benevolent organisations to emulate the gesture in complementing the efforts of government in healthcare delivery.



The leader of Sadaqa train Northern sector, Dr Alhassan Ahmed, urged the beneficiaries to take good care of the equipment and assured that sadaqa train would pay unannounced visits to see how well they were taking care of the equipment.



The representative of the Gambaga Health Centre, Mr Anthony Asare, was particularly happy with the donation and said it would go a long way to compliment the only four beds currently available at his facility.

He hoped that other organiSations would come to their support with more beds and medical equipment.



The Deputy Director of administration of the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH), Mr Tanko Iddrisu, thanked Sadaqa Train and VIOMIS Aid for the kind gesture and indicated that the wheelchairs would prove particularly useful especially in internal transportation of patients.



He mentioned the donation was timely in the month of Ramadan, which is a month of Sadaqa.



The Representatives of Gbungbalga and Yoggu CHPS compounds, Madam Linda Yeboah and Mr Mohammed Awal, were both also happy with the donations and pledged to take good care of the equipment.



Sadaqa Train Ghana is a registered association of Muslim youth with the avowed aim is to help the vulnerable, poor and needy people in society and also to bridge the gap of comfort and knowledge between the cities and rural communities in Ghana.

They have been engaging in charity work since 2013. They operate in three sectors; Northern, Middle and Southern sectors, with activities coordinated in Tamale, Kumasi and Accra respectively for each sector.



The word Sadaqa is an Arabic word which means voluntary charity. The main source of funding for sadaqa train has been through donations in cash and kind by the general public through social media campaigns and personal interactions.



The major activities of Sadaqa train include: quarterly trips to deprived communities, prisons, disability homes and hospitals; skills training programs in graphic design, web development and Microsoft office suite; construction of wells, mosques and schools in deprived communities; distribution of Islamic literature and organisation of health screening exercises.