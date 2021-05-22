Safety first, we’re happy Mahama has withdrawn as AU Envoy to Somalia - NDC MP

Former President John Dramani Mahama

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South Dr. Clement Apaak has stated that admirers of former President John Dramani Mahama are elated at his decision, to withdraw as an envoy for the AU to Somalia.

The legislator, in an opinion, noted that the reasons Mr. Mahama withdrew as an envoy are justified and real.



Former President John Dramani Mahama has in a letter to the Chairperson of the African Union Commission has withdrawn his acceptance of the continental body’s appointment as its High Representative for Somalia.



While thanking the AU for the confidence reposed in him, Mr. Mahama noted that “the high political importance of the proposed assignment requires that the High Representative enjoy the unalloyed support and co-operation of all political stakeholders.”



President Mahama whose appointment as the AU envoy has been roundly welcomed by the Council of Presidential Candidates of Somalia, and the Coalition of Somalia’s Federal Member States, further cautioned in his letter to the AU Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, that the lack of support by the Federal Government could jeopardize the whole process and undermine the hopes that the entire world has in bringing peace to the esteemed land of Somalia.

Dr. Apaak reaction to the decision suggested that some individuals were concerned about his safety especially when some Somalians had expressed their disagreement in the selection of Mr.Mahama as an envoy.



He said some of them also expressed worry about his safety because of the posture of the Somali government.



”JM admirers are elated at his decision to withdraw his earlier acceptance of the AU assignment to Somalia. Indeed the reasons for his decision are real and justified. Many of us worried greatly about his safety generally, and especially in volatile Somalia, at a time when the government side had signalled its bias towards him. In fact, we found the contents, wording and posture of the Somali government side as captured in the letter by the foreign Minister worrisome. We are happy JM has withdrawn, safety first. Ghana needs him, Africa needs him, the world needs him,” he opined.